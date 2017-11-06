Apple used Jersey to hide billions claim journalists

Reports on the BBC's Panorama TV programme screened tonight, as well as in the Guardian newspaper, say that two subsidiaries of Apple were moved to Island to help stash $250 billion of cash.

According to the reports, the Paradise Papers data leak of 13.4 million documents revealed offshore legal advisory firm Appleby, which was the subject of a data hack, advised Apple to move the companies to Jersey.

The Panorama documentary featured BBC reporter Richard Bilton doorstepping Appleby's Jersey office on the Esplanade, where staff denied that the US tech giant had any presence.

The Guardian and Panorama alleged that Apple had a check list of questions while shopping around for a jurisdiction to relocate the companies, which were previously resident in the Republic of Ireland where a tax loophole was closed.

Among the alleged questions asked concerning the Isle of Man was whether or not there is a credible opposition party in the jurisdiction.

Apple's actions were not illegal.