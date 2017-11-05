Veterans and families ‘still need support’

In an address to the Island published in full in today’s JEP, the former head of the Royal Air Force urges Islanders to support this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Sir Stephen praises the work of two Jersey organisations in particular – Holidays for Heroes and the local branch of the Royal British Legion – for the work they and those who support them do for people who have served in the armed forces.

‘As with so much of the incredible charitable nature of people here in Jersey, the fact that car drivers, bikers, hotel staff and so many others give of their precious time and energy to ensure that these veterans and their families have a lasting positive experience speaks volumes for the humanity and generosity of Jersey people,’ he says.

‘But, as we all know, a holiday, a break from the normal routine of our daily lives can be a tonic, but for many veterans their needs last for much longer, and that is where the Royal British Legion stands ready to step forward and provide effective advice, help and through-life care if and when our veterans or their families need it.’

Sir Stephen adds: ‘At this time of year, we are asked to give what we can to enable the Royal British Legion charity to support our veterans. Jersey people have a very fine reputation for the magnificent support that they give our Armed Forces and I would urge you to donate generously to the Poppy Appeal to support the essential and extensive work of the Royal British Legion.’