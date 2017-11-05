Postal worker to speak at conference in Berlin

Joe Dickinson, who in 2014 won a Sunday Times Change Maker Award for his Call & Check initiative, was invited to the Berliner Pflegekonferenz after an EU official recommended him as a speaker.

He will share his ideas and experiences of a programme that has been credited as helping people stay in their homes longer, limiting bed blocking in hospitals and providing a lifeline to the elderly, disabled and vulnerable in society.

The conference will focus on long-term care, including innovations in nursing practice, hygiene in outpatient and inpatient care and how social investment can help to improve care.

There will also be a showcase of sponsored ‘lighthouse projects’ – projects which may deliver ground-breaking solutions to evolving worldwide care problems – as well as presentations on projects that are currently shaping the care sector in Europe.

The aim of the conference, which takes place on 9 and 10 November, is to identify and discuss new concepts and services that can be practically applied to long term-care within European countries.

Major health organisations and health insurance companies from across Europe will be attending.

Mr Dickinson, who has spoken at events across the world since he came up with the scheme, said: ‘There is recognition that we as a society will need to innovate in the way in which we deliver care in the home. Governments, health agencies and voluntary organisations around the world are recognising that the care sector needs to reform in order to deal with an ageing population.

‘The ageing population is a global problem which the initiative of Call & Check addresses, to alleviate pressure on family members and help people stay in their homes for longer. Our service does not provide medical care or assistance, simply a familiar face that checks up on the more vulnerable Islanders and that can raise concerns with the appropriate people and organisations that can help.

‘I hope speaking at this event will spread the Call & Check message and enable us to help other jurisdictions with long- term care.’