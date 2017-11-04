Six-month resurfacing project for major road

Work to resurface the Inner Road westwards from the junction with Mont Félard is due to begin in January.

The project will continue towards Bel Royal and north through St Peter's Valley, finishing about 370 metres south of the junction with La Dimerie.

The scheme, which will be carried out in 15 phases, is expected to finish in June.

In a statement, the Infrastructure Department said: 'This road is a high priority for maintenance as it is one of the Island's main north-south arterial routes and is showing signs of fatigue and has a poor ride quality.'

According to the department, work will be timed to avoid peak traffic hours, but will be carried out during evenings and weekends. Diversions will be in place.

Access to homes and businesses will only be restricted when the final road surface is being laid.