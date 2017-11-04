Questions over plans to join Chinese-backed bank

Earlier this year, External Relations Minister Sir Philip Bailhache lodged a proposition for the Island to become a member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is backed by several nations, including the UK, China, France, Germany, India and the United Arab Emirates.

The bank funds the building of infrastructure in Asian and Pacific countries, such as power plants and dams. Deputy Simon Brée asked, during a special hearing of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel this week, what the rationale for joining the bank was.

Senator Bailhache said that it was to promote the Island internationally and develop links with China.

‘It [China] is the second-largest economy in the world. The annual growth of the Chinese economy is the same as the entire economy of Australia or four New Zealands,’ said Senator Bailhache.

‘It’s an important country for us to develop a relationship with.’

Deputy Brée expressed concerns about China’s human rights record and asked the minister whether Jersey would raise this matter with them.

Senator Bailhache said that he believed that it was better to engage with countries to encourage them to improve their human rights records.

‘We subscribe to the view that engaging with countries is the best way,’ he said. ‘China is a country of 1.2 billion people, I believe, while Jersey is a state with 100,000 people.

‘I do not think it is the function of Jersey to lecture the republic of China as to how it should conduct its internal affairs.’

He added: ‘If we were to lecture the Chinese on human rights, they would probably remind us of the Opium Wars, which have seared the consciousness of the Chinese.’

The minister said during the hearing that Jersey would not be contributing funds to the AIIB and would not take part in its decision-making process. In his proposition, however, he said that as well as generating business opportunities and market access for the Island, membership of the AIIB would ‘provide further evidence of Jersey’s engagement with the international community in fostering sustainable economic development in line with United Nations development goals’.

The Chinese government has contributed 30 per cent of the $100 billion of capital contributed to the AIIB.