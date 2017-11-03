Views sought on Waterfront

The Environment Department has been working with an independent body, Design Council, to update the development framework for the Waterfront.

Workshops are due to be held on Sunday and Monday and those attending will be involved in a group discussion and a site walkabout. Members of the public with an interest in the area are invited to apply to attend on Sunday.

The walkabout will consider the following: the connectivity of streets and public spaces in the area, how people can cross Route de la Liberation, the different ways people will use the area, how the area will reflect local character and how to make the most of important views.

The department has invited architects, States Members, and local interest and business groups to attend one of two workshops.

Environment Minister Steve Luce said that when work began to update the masterplan, the Environment Department realised that more significant changes were needed.

He said: ‘Our view is that the plan needs updating, not tweaking. We’ve broadened the scope of this project but we’ll also be focusing on integrating the Waterfront with the centre of St Helier, looking at how people move to and from the area and the way the spaces link up.

‘Consequently, we’ll be publishing an interim plan in the early spring with a detailed masterplan to follow later in the year for consultation and scrutiny before being lodged for debate in the States.’

The public workshop is taking place at the Radisson Hotel on Sunday 5 November between 11.15 am and 4 pm. People who would like to attend should email a.coates@gov.je. Places are limited.