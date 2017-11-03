Guardians sought to give a dog a temporary home

The JSPCA Dog Guardian Scheme means that people who have always wanted a dog but do not necessarily have the time, space or money to commit to having one permanently can offer to help out on a flexible basis.

Full-time guardians can take a dog home 24/7 until it is found a permanent place to live, while part-time guardians can open their homes to rescue animals for just a few hours and on a basis which suits them, perhaps after work or over a weekend.

It is hoped that the scheme – which does not cost guardians anything – will reduce the amount of time the animals spend in kennels, which can be a stressful experience for many of them.

At busy times it will also allow the shelter to help more animals who otherwise would be waiting to come in for rehoming while the kennels are full.

Babs Keywood from the Animals’ Shelter said the idea for the scheme came about thanks to a doberman called Ariel who has been in kennels at the shelter for ten months.

Today, she is due to leave the shelter with her new guardians for the first time and it is hoped that the trial could lead to a permanent arrangement.

However, guardians do not have to be looking for something permanent.

‘We have seen how much Ariel struggled in kennels and with other dogs in general and we wanted to do something,’ said Miss Keywood. ‘Although maybe people can’t have a dog full-time we wanted any help that could be given to us to enable a dog to have that love and care and a bit of normality.’

She added that in the past a Jack Russell dog had particularly struggled in the kennels – which can be noisy and stressful because of the other animals around – to the extent that it would not sleep or eat.

‘Really, it is just whatever time people are able to give.

‘At the end of the day if the dogs get an evening out of kennels it is amazing for them,’ said Miss Keywood.

‘It is a case of if people can help us, then we are willing to look into it.’

The Animals’ Shelter currently has around six or seven dogs on its books, although only one of those – a springer spaniel called Bobby – is currently looking for a home.

The others are all either in the process of being adopted or, like Ariel, going to a home with a guardian.

All guardians will be provided with the food and equipment the dogs need and the animals will remain under the veterinary care of the shelter.

Homes will be checked as they are when animals are adopted, and guardians may need to commit to some training sessions to ensure that the animal they are caring for sticks to the training programme set out by the shelter.

For more information about the scheme call the shelter on 724331 or visit the organisation’s reception in St Saviour’s Road to complete an application form.