Fireworks: Advice for pet protection

Public and private events are due to be held in a number of parishes, including major displays in St Peter, St Mary and St Martin.

Nick Thomas, a vet from New Era Veterinary Hospital, said there were several things that pet owners could do to keep their animals calm.

‘Pet owners can create a safe haven or den for pets to retreat to, such as a puppy crate or a box with a blanket over, to create somewhere they feel safe. Owners can also walk their dogs during daylight hours and stay with their pets at home during the fireworks,’ he said.

Mr Thomas also recommended that cats should be put in ‘higher resting places’, where they often felt safer, during the fireworks, and said that owners should not draw attention to the fireworks but keep calm, as pets could pick up on stress.

He also said pet owners could buy wall plug-ins and collars that release naturally calming chemicals, such as the Feliway plug-ins for cats and the Adaptil collars for dogs, to help the animals stay calm.