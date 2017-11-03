Cyclist injured in town accident

The accident happened as he was cycling towards town from La Collette at about 8.25 am.

Meanwhile, two cars were damaged in an accident on the coast road near Archirondel on Thursday evening.

A silver Ford Fiesta driven by an 18-year-old man and a black Mitsubishi Shogun driven by a 64-year-old man were in collision shortly before 10 pm.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene. Both cars had to be towed away. It is not believed anyone was seriously injured.