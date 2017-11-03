Base rate rise puts £700 a year on average mortgage

Hundreds of Islanders who have never experienced an increase in the base rate now face paying more every month almost immediately after the base rate was increased from 0.25% to 0.5% – the first rise in a decade.

And Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned that the rate was likely to rise twice more over the next three years.

However, the rise is expected to benefit thousands of Jersey savers, with providers passing on at least some of the increase.

And experts have said they do not expect it to negatively impact on Jersey’s housing market.

Peter Seymour, the managing director of Jersey’s Mortgage Shop, said the 0.25% increase would have a ‘modest’ impact on home owners. And said he did not foresee the increased base rate having a negative impact on the Island’s housing market.

However, he added: ‘The impact of this decision will be to raise the cost of mortgages for many borrowers who have never previously experienced a rate increase. Borrowers who are locked in to fixed rates of interest will not be affected until their current rate expires.

‘Anybody whose mortgage is linked to either Bank of England base rate, or their lender’s standard variable rate, should seek immediate advice on how to reduce the impact of any further increases in the cost of their borrowing.

‘New customers coming into the market should likewise seek out professional independent mortgage advice to determine solutions and products best suited to their circumstances.’

Advertising

According to Mr Seymour, someone on a tracker mortgage currently paying 3.49% over 30 years on a £460,000 property – the average cost of a home in Jersey – and for which they paid a ten per cent deposit, will see their monthly payments increase by £59 a month.

Meanwhile, Roger Trower, the managing director of Broadlands Estate Agents, said he also did not expect the increase to impact on the local housing market.

He said: ‘It’s a drop in the ocean and we won’t see any impact yet. The rise would need to be much higher to slow down the market.’

Banks and building societies have set out how their customers will be affected following the rise, with some taking effect from today and others due to increase payments from next month.

Advertising

For mortgages over 25 years where owners are paying a current rate of 2.53% the monthly payment will go up:

On £50,000, currently paying £225 a month, by £6.

£100,000, currently paying £450, by £13.

£150,000, currently paying £675, by £19.

£200,000, currently paying £900, by £25.

£250,000, currently paying £1,125, by £32.