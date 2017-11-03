All expectant parents to be offered antenatal classes

Money to extend Baby Steps classes has been made available by the States as part of a plan to invest in projects that support vulnerable children.

Currently, the NSPCC delivers its award-winning Baby Steps programme in the Island, but it is targeted at a limited number of families.

However, a decision has been made to reallocate up to £422,550 – up to £70,000 in 2017, £140,000 in 2018 and £212,500 in 2019 – from the Community and Constitutional Affairs Department to the Health Department to make the programme available to all expectant and new parents.

The classes will be run by Family Nursing & Home Care as part of the 1,001 Critical Days Agenda, with the transition process from the NSPCC due to be completed by the end of 2018.

A number of Baby Steps facilitators will be recruited by FNHC, which will also employ a new health visitor and Baby Steps co-ordinator.

Treasury Minister Alan Maclean has now signed a ministerial decision authorising the transfer of the money between the departments.

Currently, the States offers antenatal classes run by midwives that start around ten weeks before a baby is due, while a number of organisations offer private courses.

However, they have been criticised for failing to prepare parents for life after the actual birth.

Topics covered in the Baby Steps sessions include breastfeeding, practical baby care, strengthening parent-infant relationships and strengthening couple relationships.

The funding has been made available from contingencies, as per a States decision in the Medium Term Financial Plan Addition to make £1.65 million – or £4.95 million in total from 2017 to 2019 – available to support vulnerable children.