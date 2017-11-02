Woman’s hair pulled out in late-night car park confrontation

Ceylene Dion Le Breton (21) committed the assault during a late-night car park confrontation.

Le Breton, of Wilkes Gardens, St Saviour, was fined £500 and ordered to pay her victim £250 compensation for the incident which happened at 11.30 pm on Friday 18 August.

Centenier Norman Laverack said that the pair had arranged to meet in the Burger Bar car park at Bel Royal, as Le Breton wanted back rings that she had given to her ex-boyfriend.

Le Breton approached the woman, who wound down her car window and threw the rings out of the vehicle, the court heard.

‘Le Breton then pulled her hair up and out of the window,’ Mr Laverack said. ‘This happened for about ten seconds and the victim tried to pull Le Breton’s hair in retaliation.’

The next day the victim was seen by the police medical examiner and it was noticed that a patch of her hair was missing.

When questioned by the police, Le Breton admitted pulling the other woman’s hair and said that some of the hair had come out.

Advocate Nicholas Le Quesne, defending, said that Le Breton was ‘incredibly remorseful’ for her actions.

Advocate Le Quesne said that the defendant had taken great strides to develop her career, adding that she had recently been promoted. ‘This was an assault that involved a low degree of force with minor injuries,’ he said.

In sentencing, Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu said: ‘I note from the social inquiry report that you have effectively turned your life round. You must know that when you have problems this is not the way to resolve them.’