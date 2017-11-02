Woman 'suffers two domestic assaults'

In the first incident on 25 October, she was seen leaving a property in Kensington Place in a 'distressed state' after allegedly being injured in a domestic incident.

The States police now want to trace a taxi driver who took the woman from near the Hospital to Grenville Street at about 11 pm on the night of the alleged assault.

Last Sunday, the same woman again left the property in a distressed state following a domestic incident and tried to buy alcohol at the Alfonso's store in Cheapside.

The member of staff refused to serve her, but a man later agreed to buy the woman the alcohol. The police would now like to speak to him.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.