States face threat of strikes over pay offer

The threat of public sector strike action hangs over the States as staff are being urged to reject a proposed three-year pay deal unless terms are ‘dramatically improved’ in the next week.

Peter Hughes, Unite the Union representative for the south-west, visited the Island on Wednesday to meet senior shop stewards.

He said that instead of continually targeting public sector staff, the States should review its levels of corporation tax, adding that businesses should be contributing more to the pot.

Negotiations on workforce modernisation have reached a stalemate and a final pay award is expected to be offered to staff next week, which will cover the next three years.

However, Mr Hughes has said that he, as well as other union officials, will be urging their members to reject the offer – which is expected to amount to a below-inflation pay rise for the next three years – and potentially take strike action.

About £70 million in staffing cuts were agreed by States Members within the 2015 Medium Term Financial Plan as part of plans to plug a predicted £145 million shortfall in Jersey’s finances by 2019. The States also unveiled a workforce modernisation programme as part of a project to streamline and create savings in the public sector by cutting jobs and outsourcing some public services.

Mr Hughes said: ‘The savings this government want to make have been brought on by themselves. What they are doing is penalising their workers for mistakes they have made in the past.

‘The way to get out of austerity is to pay people the right wages and then that money can go back into the economy through spending. Why do they think they are having such trouble recruiting and retaining people like nurses – could it be because of the wages? Ultimately, who is going to suffer in that scenario? It is the people of Jersey.’

He added: ‘We are recommending that when the final offer is put on the table – unless it changes dramatically – all members should reject it.

‘Unite will back our members 100 per cent in anything they want to do – that might include strike action.’

He also backed calls for the introduction of a living wage – the minimum income necessary for a worker to meet their basic needs.

A proposition lodged by Deputy Geoff Southern requesting the States to pay its staff a living wage in the region of £9.75 an hour is due to be debated next month.

Mr Hughes also said it was ‘ridiculous’ that the States were paying four UK consultants around £1,200 a day each for six months to lead a review into the public sector.