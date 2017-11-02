Skier ‘died from multiple injuries’

Husband and father Mark John Le Sueur (57), who was known as Frank, was skiing off-piste at the resort of Val d’Isère in the Alps when he hit a bank of snow 60 to 80 cm high as he attempted to rejoin one of the main runs.

The impact caused him to lose his left ski and fall, which caused multiple injuries.

The inquest heard that Mr Le Sueur had caught the ‘last chair lift of the day’ to the top of a route with a friend of 45 years because the pair wanted ‘one last run’.

Minutes later Mr Le Sueur, who was described as a ‘very good skier’ who would never fall, careered into the bank of snow and was knocked unconscious. He was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital but was declared dead less than two hours later on Thursday 23 February.

Mr Le Sueur suffered a broken spine in two places, an open fracture to his leg and a tear to his aorta – a major artery linked to the heart – in the accident.

In a statement, Mr Le Sueur’s friends said: ‘I have lost a lifelong friend. I had known Frank since my teens. We had done a lot together in our lives.’

Eyewitness Guillaume Doll, a French ski instructor, said in a statement given to French investigators that Mr Le Sueur looked ‘out of control’ as he came down the mountain moments before the accident.

Toxicology reports found alcohol levels of 90 mg per 100 ml of his blood – slightly higher than the legal drink-drive limit. French police said the alcohol levels may have contributed to Mr Le Sueur losing control.

A post-mortem examination also found an extensive bleed on the left-hand side of Mr Le Sueur’s brain. Dr Peter Southall, consultant histopathologist for the General Hospital, who carried out the post-mortem examination, said he could not be sure if the bleed had been caused by the trauma of the impact or if it had actually occurred naturally and caused him to black out and have the accident.

Deputy Viscount Advocate Mark Harris said that Mr Le Sueur was pronounced dead in Grenoble Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in transport.

‘Death was due to multiple injuries,’ he added.