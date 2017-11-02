Advertising
Man hit by van while 'lying down in road'
AN Islander was injured after being hit by a van while apparently lying down in a road in the early hours of today.
The 20-year-old is understood to have been lying down in Les Routeurs in St Peter shortly after 4 am when a van being driven by a 58-year-old man went over him.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
His current condition is not yet known but it is not thought his injuries are life-threatening.
