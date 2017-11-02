Insurance cover withdrawal threat to illegal lifts drivers

The force also says that the names of drivers, some of whom are making more than £100 a night, will be passed to the Taxes Office and Social Security Department. Some drivers have said that they undertook lifts to supplement their Income Support payments.

Details of the new police initiative have emerged after template letters due to be given to drivers suspected of offering lifts for cash were leaked online on the Jersey Lifts Facebook page.

The page, which has almost 14,000 members, is used by drivers and potential passengers to arrange lifts.

A Jersey Lifts App, a not-for-profit app which was launched earlier this year, is also used by some to arrange lifts. It is completely separate to the Facebook group. Its founders claim on their website that the app was launched following consultation with the States and with advice from lawyers Preston Legal.

In the letters, the police say they do not need proof that a driver is making a profit to pass their details onto other authorities.

A spokeswoman for the States police said that the force is working on a project with local insurers which is planned to launch ‘in the next few weeks’.

The JEP understands that police officers will patrol known pick-up and drop-off points to distribute flyers which warn drivers they could be breaking the law and invalidating their insurance if they charge more than 60 pence per mile – the Island’s ‘flat-rate mileage allowance’.

The letter, which is written on States police headed paper, reads: ‘You have been spoken to today as we suspect you are using either social media or an app to provide unregulated lifts for profit. This is not a ride share.’

Drivers are also warned within the letter they could be prosecuted for driving without insurance, as their cover would be invalidated, or for operating a cab service without the necessary licence. Those prosecuted could face heavy fines.

The letter continues: ‘The States of Jersey police are now working in partnership with the insurance industry, the Taxes Office and the Social Security Department to tackle the risks posed by untrained, unlicensed and uninsured drivers to the users of Jersey Lifts. We have agreed with them to share information regarding the activity of drivers who use their personal vehicle in any capacity which is not a ride share.

‘If you advertise as available for lifts all night, conduct multiple journeys with different passengers, use your vehicle in any commercial capacity or conduct any lifts which are not a car share after today we will provide information relating to your activity to your insurer with a recommendation to withdraw your insurance cover. We will also notify the Taxes Office and the Social Security Department. We do not need to prove a profit has been made to do this.’