A one-off no-strings-attached slice of £900,000

The money was left unspent after Members blocked a previously agreed proposal for the States to pay rates on its buildings at the eleventh hour last year because of concerns over the wording of the changes to the Rates Law.

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft has regularly raised the issue of the States paying rates on its buildings – with his parish set to be the main beneficiary.

Members this week agreed by 38 votes to four to share out the funds that were due to be paid as part of the 2017 Budget.

Only Constables Juliette Gallichan and John Le Maistre and Deputies Carolyn Labey and Anne Pryke rejected the proposal.

Mr Crowcroft opted to stake the claim for the parishes to receive the one-off payment for 2017 which was approved by Members this week.

He argued that the money was set aside for the parishes and should not be left in States coffers because of a technicality, and that how the money was spent would be decided by ratepayers.

He also said that while the cut from the £900,000 amounted to a ‘one-off ex-gratia payment’, the issue of the States paying rates on a permanent annual basis would be raised again during the Budget debate later this month. Mr Crowcroft said: ‘This is a small step.

‘The big step will come at the end of the month when we have the Budget debate.

‘Rates are a form of local taxation from which the States have been excused for far too long.

‘It is an issue that I hope will be dealt with once and for all.’

St Brelade Constable Steve Pallett said that he was wary of accepting the money as ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch’ but said it was vital that the funds were used for important parish projects.

Deputy Scott Wickenden said that the money received by St Helier could be used to improve the Havre des Pas area, while St Saviour Constable Sadie Rennard said that she had promised her parishioners to invest the money in improvement projects.

An amendment from Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel, which would have seen the funds held within his department and reinvested into the parishes for infrastructure works, was rejected by Members, who felt the money should be handed over for the Constables and the Parish Assemblies to spend as they see fit.

Mr Crowcroft is expected to bring further proposals later this year as part of the Budget debate to make the States pay rates on an annual basis. The Budget is due to be debated on Tuesday 28 November.