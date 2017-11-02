4G mobile coverage ‘among best in UK’

And Sure came out on top for download speeds, averaging more than twice as fast as other operators in Jersey and Guernsey.

The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities commissioned the survey, which was carried out by Regulaid by driving the roads of the Channel Islands – or cycling, in the case of Sark – and using dashboard-mounted mobile phones to monitor coverage.

The target coverage was set at 95 per cent with download speeds of two megabits per second, which is sufficient to stream standard video.

Both Jersey and Guernsey achieved 4G coverage of more than 95 per cent, with all three operators achieving download speeds significantly higher than the 2 mpbs target – 22 mbps for JT, 46 mbps for Sure and 18 mbps for Airtel in Jersey.

CICRA chief executive Michael Byrne said: ‘These average speeds and coverage levels are excellent; on a par with some of the best-performing cities in the UK, and in places we have seen peak speeds well in excess of 100 mbps on each of the networks’.