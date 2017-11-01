The mystery of Jersey's pebble artwork

Mystery artworks and stone towers have been spotted at several beaches in recent weeks.

Flowers, anchors and other intricate designs made using pebbles have been spotted by Islanders at the slip at Bel Val in St Martin.

Meanwhile, carefully balanced stone towers have also been seen at Le Hurel slip in Grouville and at L’Etacq in St Ouen.

No note or identifying marks have been left by the artists to explain the creations, which have been left untouched by passers-by.

