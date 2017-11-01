Nursing vacancy rate is double ‘problematic’ level, say Reform

According to the latest figures, the vacancy rate dropped from 12 per cent in March to 11.5 per cent, with 23 roles waiting to be filled.

In Tuesday's States sitting, Health Minister Andrew Green told the Assembly that his department was doing all it could to recruit staff and that social media had been widely used to try to boost the figures.

Senator Green said that 29 staff had been employed since March, while a further 32 individuals had been offered posts and were currently working their notice periods. A further 23, he said, had been interviewed for roles.

This year staff from the department attended recruitment fairs in London, Manchester and Lisbon.

Senator Green said: ‘The biggest learning from our recruitment drive this year was [about] the use of social media.

‘We used social media a lot before we arrived at recruitment shows, so we didn’t just turn up and catch people there. We told people we were going and let people know we had positions at the Hospital to fill. We wanted to target people who were looking for a job in Jersey.’

Deputy Geoff Southern, of political party Reform Jersey, asked how many nursing shifts had been filled by agency or bank staff in the first three quarters of 2017. Senator Green said that 4,731 shifts had been filled by bank staff, and 5,011 had been filled by agency staff.

Senator Green added: ‘Last year we spent a lot more on bank staff. I do not have concerns about the current number of vacancies. We want to see it reduced but if we compare the figures to last year, then we have greatly improved and we are in a fairly encouraging situation.’

Deputy Southern also questioned Senator Green on the current vacancy rate, saying that anything over more than five per cent was often deemed ‘problematic’ within the sector.

The minister replied: ‘The rate is currently at 11.5 per cent and that has come down since March. We are better than the UK, but not good enough for Jersey yet. We are working on reducing it.’