Motorcyclist damages model-aircraft runway

Tyre tracks have been left on the hoggin runway at Les Landes, which the Jersey Model Aero Club had resurfaced in April.

Club chairman Brian Riant says he has reported four separate cases of vandalism to the parish’s honorary police since the runway was resurfaced.

An uneven surface can cause damage to the model aircraft – which can cost thousands of pounds – when they try to take off or land.

Centenier Clive Murphy has now urged people in the area, such as dog-walkers, who see anything suspicious to report it to them.

Mr Riant said: ‘It is not the first time. We have two runways – a tarmac runway and a hoggin runway.

‘We recently had the hoggin area resurfaced and it has cost us nearly £6,000 to have it done. This is the fourth time since we have had the work done that a motorcycle has been ridden on it and churned it all up. They probably just think they are having a bit of fun but it costs the club more money to get it repaired.’

The latest incident is believed to have happened between last Thursday and Saturday morning. According to a post on the club’s Facebook page it is the worst example of damage they have seen yet.

Mr Riant added that it took members ‘six or seven years’ to save enough money to pay for the resurfacing and since then members have had to pay more than £100 to repair damage.

‘Members have seen a motorbike in the area in the past but it has shot off over the headland and been too far away for them to get their number,’ he added.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the duty Centenier on 07797 724901.