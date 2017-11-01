‘Flourishing year’ for Jersey’s funds sector

According to their 23rd annual report for the 12 months to 30 June, the sector has experienced a ‘flourishing year’ with a healthy increase of 14.7% in total assets, especially within non-domiciled funds (up 37.2%) and private equity (up by 8.8%). In addition, 28 new promoters chose to set up their funds in the Island, with a total asset value of US$4.8bn.

Monterey Insight’s managing director, Karine Pacary, said: ‘The evidence is clear to see – this is largely driven by a robust regulatory system and strong specialist service providers which landscape the fund industry.’

Fund assets serviced in the Island totalled US$346.5bn at the end of June, with the number of serviced schemes also increasing to 1,201 (from 1,162), and the total number of sub-funds rising from 1,662 to 1,686.

Aztec Group maintained top position for the second year running for fund administration services across both domiciled and non-domiciled funds, with US$77.5bn in assets, followed by Saltgate ($34.2bn) and Ocorian ($22.9bn).

For both domiciled and non-domiciled funds, BNP Paribas maintain first position as the largest custodian (US$22bn in assets), followed by JP Morgan ($12.6bn) and Capita Trust Company ($9.8bn).

The latest report also tracks information on transfer agents, with Aztec Group leading by a large margin (and a total net asset of US$81.1bn), ahead of Computershare Investor Services ($22.2bn) and Intertrust ($18.9bn). Among legal advisers, Mourant Ozannes maintain the top spot, advising on 790 funds, followed by Carey Olsen (508 funds) and Ogier (367 funds).

In the auditing tables, PwC keeps lead position as the largest auditor with 432 funds, ahead of KPMG (309 funds) and EY (193 funds).

In terms of fund management companies, for the second consecutive year ET Securities remains in top position of Jersey-domiciled schemes, with US$17.1bn of assets, with CVC Capital Partners in second place ($15.3bn) ahead of BlackRock Financial Management ($13.1bn).

The most popular fund types for Jersey-domiciled funds are private equity/centure capital funds (US$91.1bn, up from $83.7bn), which account for 41.3% of assets domiciled in the Island. The second most popular are property real estate funds (US$53.6bn).