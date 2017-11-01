Changes to marriage law 'unduly rushed’ and full of ‘errors and oversights’

And the Scrutiny Panel chairman behind the letter has said that his team intended to examine the proposed law changes, which include legalising same-sex marriage, after they are debated in a fortnight’s time.

If issues are found, it could delay the introduction of same-sex marriage in Jersey even further.

On Monday, Chief Minister Ian Gorst lodged a series of 24 amendments spanning eight pages, to the draft Marriage and Civil Status legislation that he proposed earlier this month.

Deputy John Le Fondré, chairman of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel, has since criticised the Island’s chief politician for lodging a high number of amendments just two weeks before the matter is due to be debated on 14 November.

In a letter addressed to Senator Gorst, but released publicly, Deputy Le Fondré says: ‘It is unusual for such an extensive set of amendments (which in this instance amounts to eight pages and 24 separate amendments) to be lodged by a minister to his/her own proposition. It appears to the panel that the process by which the draft law was lodged on 3rd October 2017 was unduly rushed and completed in haste.’

He adds: ‘In the panel’s view, lodging such significant legislative changes in this manner does not make for good law making.’

Deputy Le Fondré said that his panel had asked the Chief Minister to delay this month’s debate to allow Scrutiny to examine the draft law.

The letter adds: ‘We have already asked you to consider deferring the debate from 14 November, but you declined this request. We therefore note that the debate on the principles of the law will go ahead on 14 November. We wish to notify you at this early stage that, following the debate on the principles, it is our intention to call in the draft law for further scrutiny of the detailed articles.’

Advertising

In September, on the day hundreds of Islanders marched through Town to celebrate Pride, the Chief Minister apologised for the ‘unforeseen delay’ in introducing same-sex marriage legislation.

Senator Gorst tweeted to say he was doing all he could to ensure things ‘got back on track’.

The new legislation does not only include changes to allow same-sex marriage – humanist weddings could also be allowed under the proposals and the proposals also include a raft of updates to the Marriage Law. Overall the changes, Deputy Le Fondré said, affect 31 laws.

In a statement in response to Deputy Le Fondré’s comments, Senator Gorst said: ‘I said when I lodged the law in early October that it was likely to need some amendments. Most are minor corrections or clarifications of the language and I am maintaining the proposition so that couples can book both open-air and same-sex weddings for spring 2018.

‘Scrutiny is entitled to review the legislation after the principles are considered. We will then return for the next stages in the legislative process.’