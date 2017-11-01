Bomb threat at Guernsey Waitrose store

The shop at Admiral Park and car park have been evacuated and bomb disposal staff are on the scene.

Police have released a statement saying: 'We can confirm we are dealing with an ongoing incident at Admiral Park.

'A threat has been made against a store involving an alleged device. The store contacted us, having made the decision to evacuate the building.

'Our explosive ordinance team is currently in attendance and Guernsey Police are working to establish where the threat came from.

'Please avoid the area if possible.'