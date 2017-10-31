Plans in for 65 flats on Co-op’s Total Sport site

If the plans are approved property developers Dandara will demolish the existing warehouse and retail unit and construct 21 one-bedroom and 44 two-bedroom homes along with basement parking.

The site is currently owned by the Channel Islands Co-operative Society, and if the plans are approved the Co-op says it will sell the land to Dandara.

Under the plans, the existing car park outside Total Sport would remain for shoppers using the Co-op Locale store nearby. In addition, the developer intends to pay for a refurbishment of the States-owned car park behind the Goose on the Green pub.

A public consultation was held in March after Dandara announced that it was planning to develop the plot.

At the time several Islanders who live in the area said the designs were an improvement to the abandoned warehouse that currently sits on the site.

However, concerns were raised about a potential increase in traffic in the area, particularly at the bottom of Beaumont Hill – which is often busy during rush hour.

A transport statement submitted by Peter Brett Associates, on behalf of Dandara, says that the scheme had been amended in response to the comments from the public consultation.

The statement says: ‘The revised scheme aims, amongst other things, to improve vehicular access and the interface between the proposed development and the existing car park.

The new entrance gateway removes the existing pinch point, which allows for a safe environment for two-way movements into the public car park.

Further car parking spaces within the public car park have been formalised to provide 18 spaces for residents and 28 spaces for public use.’