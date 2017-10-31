New hospital: 'Time running out to agree funding'

Treasury Minister Alan Maclean has put forward plans to borrow up to £275 million to fund the new hospital, with the rest of the £466 million project being paid for with money from the Island’s rainy day fund, the Strategic Reserve.

The current timeline would see the new hospital operational by March 2024 on the existing site. However, senior hospital and treasury officials have warned that time is running out to agree to the funding mechanisms.

States Treasurer Richard Bell said the cost of providing health services over the next 60 years without building a new hospital would cost almost £75 billion – £13 billion more than if a new hospital was in place.

And Helen O’Shea, managing director of the Hospital, said she feared bed capacity could be exceeded as early as next year.

However, she stressed that her team were working on a solution to ensure there would be enough beds until 2024, when the new hospital is targeted to be up and running.

Earlier this year, Senator Maclean withdrew his proposals for funding the Future Hospital project on the eve of the States debate after Members raised concerns that they did not have enough information about how the funds would be used.

Instead, Senator Maclean said he would re-lodge the proposals alongside the full business plan.

Mr Bell said: ‘It is difficult to imagine a world where we have permission to build a hospital, but no permission on funding. That is the same as putting a brake on the hospital.

Advertising

‘If we don’t get decisions soon the capacity will be exceeded and there will be a deterioration in the physical condition of the buildings.’

The new hospital is set to create an additional 40 to 50 bed spaces, while all units will have sliding panels to give patients the option of complete privacy.

Mrs O’Shea added: ‘Every year in Jersey, 2,000 people need emergency care within one hour of arriving. Another 150 women will need emergency caesarean sections each year.

‘If we don’t have a good, modern hospital that is fit for purpose, then those people are at risk.

‘We have a critical timeline to deliver this but we can’t progress until the States debate. If the States don’t conclude on the funding in December, then we are starting to effect that critical timeline.’

The funding proposals are due to be debated at the last States sitting before the Christmas break on Tuesday 12 December.