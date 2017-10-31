Mike Bowron to retire

He has been succeeded by acting chief Rob Bastable and deputy chief officer Julian Blazeby.

Mr Bowron started his policing career with Sussex Police in 1980 before moving to Kent Police as assistant chief in 1997.

He was later appointed commissioner for the City of London police in 2007 before moving to Jersey four years later.

Mr Bowron stood down as police chief during the summer and has been working with the force in an advisory capacity.