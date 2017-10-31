Hope for global screenings for female surfing movie

Undercurrents, by Bronwyn Harvey and Christina Baldwin, is due to be finished next year and the pair hope it will be shown across the world.

Both Ms Harvey, a professional film editor, and Ms Baldwin, a professional photographer, fell in love with the surfing scene in Jersey five years ago and recently returned for six weeks to finish filming on location.

Local surfers Arlene Maltman, Verity Thomas, Phoebe Gould, Kitty Brewer and Natalie Fox will all feature in the documentary. Ms Harvey said: ‘Undercurrents asks what is the shared motivation that makes us go back, time and time again, irrespective of cold waves, repeated wipe- outs, injuries and often relentlessly slow progress with little rewards into the water.

‘What is it that is actually happening in your mind while you are surfing that makes it so addictive? This idea is solely discussed by women in the film, giving it a raw and emotionally powerful quality.’

Dr Tamara Russell, a neuroscientist at the Mindfulness Centre of Excellence in London, will also feature in the film to comment on what is happening in the surfers’ minds while they are in the water.

Ms Baldwin said: ‘We explore the idea of a “blue mind” versus a “red mind”. You go through lots of stress in your life and that state is often called someone’s “red mind”. There is this view that you must have a “blue mind” to feel less stressed and that is achieved by being by the water. You don’t need to be in the water to get to that state of mind – you just need to be close or around it.’

She added: ‘We want to celebrate female surfers, as they are often overlooked and undervalued. The qualities of the female are rarely celebrated and revered in the surfing world. It is important to inspire and to be inspired by the qualities and achievements of girls and women of all ages and backgrounds so that present and future generations have the courage to pursue their dreams.’

The idea for the film was born when the pair met local surfer Arlene Maltman, one of the first female British surfing champions.

‘We thought Arelene was an amazing person to feature in the film,’ said Ms Baldwin. ‘She has led this amazing competitive journey. When we met her she was so lovely and introduced us to all these amazing local people.’

It is hoped Undercurrents will be shown at next year’s Jersey Film Festival, as well as at festivals in Costa Rica and Hawaii.