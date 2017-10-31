Haut de la Garenne future to be decided

The announcement was made as Chief Minister Ian Gorst outlined details of the first phase of work undertaken in the wake of the damning Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

In its official response to the inquiry’s findings, the government says that it proposes to spend £2.9 million and to employ an extra 19 full-time staff to help meet the recommendations.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 of 43 actions which arose from the eight recommendations made by the panel have been completed or started, Chief Minister Ian Gorst said.

The actions undertaken include:

The recruitment process has begun to appoint a Children’s Commissioner who will hold the government to account on its commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The commissioner is due to be in post from January. A total of £1.8 million has been set aside to cover the cost of a commissioner and associated staffing.

The archiving of the inquiry’s documents is due to begin next month.

A public consultation on the future of the Haut de la Garenne is due to begin in February. In its report, the inquiry panel said consideration should be given to demolishing the former care home.

Senator Gorst said: ‘Today marks a significant day for Jersey.

‘The inquiry identified systemic failings and made eight main recommendations for the future management of our residential and foster homes, and all our services for children and young people. I made it clear in my initial response to the care inquiry that I accepted those recommendations. Responding to them will require sustained energy and commitment both now and in the future.

‘I am determined that we will provide a safe and secure environment for the children in our care, and that we will continue to improve safeguarding for all our children and young people. This report marks a significant step in achieving this and I hope States Members will support the proposed plans.’