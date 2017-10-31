Halloween: Honoraries ask shops not to sell eggs and flour to youngsters

A poster has been designed by the honorary police which, it is hoped, shopkeepers will display in their stores to try to limit the number of incidents the voluntary officers have to deal with today.

The poster says: ‘Notice: We will not sell eggs or flour to anyone under the age of 16.

‘Proof of age may be required. Please do not be offended if you are asked.’

Tonight hundreds of Islanders were due to dress up in their best Halloween costumes to go out trick-or-treating.

Hugh Raymond, head of the Honorary Police Association, said the poster was designed to promote the message that throwing eggs and flour at Halloween was not acceptable.

He said: ‘We are seeing an increase in juvenile issues. Although we keep saying the level of crime in Jersey is dropping, the number of juveniles appearing in the Magistrate’s Court is going up.

‘Businesses can print the poster off and hopefully stop juvenile crimes happening.

‘We have got to be careful – we don’t want people on the streets throwing things.’