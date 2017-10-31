Get a free mouth cancer check-up, dentists urge

Throughout November, Confidence Dental at Castle Quay will offer the free oral check-ups as part of Mouth Cancer Action Month.

According to latest figures from Cancer Research UK more than 2,000 people die from mouth cancer every year, while 18 people in the UK are diagnosed with mouth cancer every day.

Anyone showing signs of long-lasting ulcers, red or white patches inside the mouth and unusual swellings in the mouth, head or neck are especially at risk of the cancer.

Staff from Confidence Dental will wear blue lipstick and T-shirts throughout the campaign. They will also be asking those who attend a free screening to have their photo taken to promote the cause, while using the hashtag #BlueLipstickSelfie on social media.

Dr Grahame Atkins, practice principal and director of Confidence Dental, said: ‘Mouth cancer remains a prevalent risk in our society in 2017, taking more lives per year than cervical and testicular cancer combined. This said, when detected early, the chances of surviving mouth cancer are actually very high.

‘It’s clear that more needs to be done to educate people about the dangers of mouth cancer and the signs to look out for, which is why we support Mouth Cancer Action Month and offer our free mouth cancer screenings to Islanders throughout the year.’

To book an appointment, call 875587 or click here.