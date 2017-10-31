Air passenger figures continue to rise

Ports of Jersey have said that if air passenger numbers continued to grow, they would exceed last year’s – which was the highest recorded since 2000.

They added that they hoped that an increase in seat capacity on easyJet flights over the winter period would help the numbers to continue to flourish.

Meanwhile, although the number of sea passengers passing through the Harbour decreased in September compared to the same month last year, numbers for the whole year to date were up by four per cent compared to 2016.

During September a total of 162,043 air passengers travelled through the Airport – a 1.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

An additional 30,000 seats will be made available over winter 2017/2018 on easyJet services from Jersey to Liverpool, Glasgow and Gatwick.

A spokesman from Ports of Jersey said: ‘The latest air passenger figures are very encouraging, with a rise in numbers across the majority of regions serving the Island – in particular the competitive London market.

‘We are confident that if air passenger numbers continue to grow, then we are likely to exceed our 2016 year-end figure, which, at almost 1.6 million passengers, was recorded as the highest since the year 2000.

'The relationship that Ports of Jersey has enjoyed with easyJet for almost ten years now continues to flourish and the airline’s commitment to Jersey is once again demonstrated by an increase in seat capacity over the winter period together with confirmation that its existing seven routes will continue in summer 2018.’

However, the figures show that there has been a 36 per cent drop in the number of passengers arriving in the Island from Germany. To date this year 12,667 German air passengers were recorded compared to 19,745 last year.

The decline has been attributed to the fact that Air Berlin, which previously operated flights to the Island from several German cities, failed to return this year and in August filed for bankruptcy.