Woman sentenced for 'I'm going to kill you very soon' threat

Susan Ann Louis (53), was ordered to carry out 120 hours of community service and put on probation for 12 months after she said she was going to use a hammer and a knife to kill the woman.

The threats caused the victim great anxiety, as Louis had a 2016 conviction for grave and criminal assault involving a knife, the Magistrate's Court heard.

Louis was also given a three-year restraining order preventing her from contacting her victim and banned from going into areas of town where the victim lives and works.

The court heard that the offending messages were sent on Tuesday 26 or Wednesday 27 September and included one that said: ‘I am going to kill you very soon.’

Legal adviser Susie Sharpe said that Louis was prosecuted under the Telecommunications Law for messages that, in effect, were threats to kill.

‘The defendant instructed [the woman] to say goodbye to her children,’ said Miss Sharpe. The lawyer added that when interviewed by the police Louis told officers that she still intended to kill the woman.

Advocate James Turnbull, defending, said that Louis accepted that the victim was scared and understood her behaviour was unacceptable. He said that there was an opportunity for Louis to get long-standing help.

‘She has taken the chance to engage with support services to help her address some of her issues,’ he said.

Advertising

The court heard that the defendant’s son died in a car accident 18 months ago.

Advocate Turnbull added: ‘She understands that she acted the wrong way. I would submit she is making progress and learning how to cope with issues that have acted as triggers over the last 18 months.’

The Magistrate, Bridget Shaw, said: ‘This is a serious matter because you made very explicit threats and that must have caused your victim great anxiety because of your previous conviction for grave and criminal assault, where you used a knife. It is made worse by the fact that when you were interviewed by the police you reaffirmed that you wanted to cause her harm.’