States to debate paying rates and Brexit progress

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft has regularly raised the issue of the States paying rates on its buildings – with his parish set to be the main beneficiary if any charges are introduced.

Despite Members previously approving his proposition to force the States to pay rates, the proposition was blocked at the eleventh hour last year after the law changes were rejected.

Now, Mr Crowcroft is fighting once again for St Helier’s cut of the £900,000 bill. The money was set aside to pay the rates bills on States properties this year but has not been spent because of the legislation being blocked.

He is expected to bring further proposals for an annual rates payment at a later date. However, the 11 other parish Constables recently publicly rejected suggestions that the States should be charged an annual parish rates bill.

Meanwhile, a minimum standard for Jersey’s rental houses could come into force. The law, if approved, would require landlords to uphold a minimum standard on their properties.

Currently, there are very few powers available to authorities if rental homes are of a poor standard. However, the new law would mean landlords would have to ensure that their properties met minimum standards and could be issued with notices if the property failed inspections. If the notice is ignored the landlord could face court.

A ‘rent safe’ scheme which would provide a public register scoring landlords from zero to five stars based on their compliance with minimum standards would also be introduced.

And the Island’s post-Brexit future will also be discussed during the sitting as an in-committee debate – one with no time limit and no proposition – is due to be held.

During the debate it is expected that External Relations Minister Sir Philip Bailhache will provide an update on the current progress in negotiations with the UK about the Island’s concerns and wishes once the UK leaves the European Union.

A total of 16 written questions and 11 oral questions have been tabled, with Health Minister Andrew Green due to answer a question about nurse vacancy rates in the Hospital from Deputy Geoff Southern while Chief Minister Ian Gorst will be asked about a planned review of the civil service by Senator Sarah Ferguson.

Senator Gorst and Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel are due to face questions without notice.