Public sector staff ‘left in the dark’

Terry Renouf, chairman of the Jersey Civil Service Association, which is affiliated to the Prospect union, said that it was ‘very frustrating’ that he and other union officials had not yet been given any details about the proposed review.

Earlier this month Chief Minister Ian Gorst announced a major review of the public sector which could lead to spending cuts, a reduction in the size of the workforce and a rethink on how departments are run.

The review will be led by new States chief executive Charlie Parker, who is taking over from John Richardson after the outgoing head of the civil service asked to leave sooner than his planned January retirement.

Mr Parker has drafted in a ‘transition team’ of four top UK consultants who will each be paid between £1,200 and £1,300 a day for roughly six months. They are chief operating officer Anna Daroy, director of communications Stephen Hardwick, organisational transformation consultant Jacquie McGeachie and strategic finance review consultant Camilla Black.

Mr Renouf said that it was ‘inevitable’ that the review would create tensions and stress for staff, particularly as union officials had not yet met Mr Parker.

He said: ‘We have not seen any of the details – we haven’t got a clue what he is proposing or planning. We are completely in the dark.

‘We would welcome the opportunity to meet him to get an understanding of what he is proposing. It is unfortunate that this has been announced in this way before staff representatives have had a chance to discuss it.

‘We believe that if they have that sort of money to spend maybe they should be looking to other areas, but without knowing what their plans are it is difficult to say.’

Despite his early departure Mr Richardson will receive his contractual pay – around £210,000 a year – until May as well as other standard States voluntary-exit terms.