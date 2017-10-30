No cyber attack details because of ‘sensitivity’

A freedom of information request, not lodged by this newspaper, asked for information on the number of cyber attacks since 1 January 2013, their nature and which States department was targeted.

But in response the States said ‘due to the sensitivity of this type of incident’ the information requested in questions A and B is exempt under Article 42 of the Freedom of Information (Jersey) Law 2011’.

Next May EU General Data Protection Regulations will be introduced in the Island which will mean the States will have a duty to report all breaches of data following security attacks to the Island’s Information Commissioner.

The States’ Cyber Security Strategy report, released in February, said government computer systems were ‘registering 500 elevated cyber attacks’.

And in May the States moved to reassure Islanders that its systems were unaffected by a massive cyber attack that crippled some NHS systems. The WannaCry virus caused havoc earlier this year after it infected 250,000 organisations across the world.

A States spokesman said safety measures had been put in place and the Island was unaffected.