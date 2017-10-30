Jail for man who left the Island after fifth drink-driving offence

Helio Miguel da Silva Pereira was given an 11-month custodial sentence and also banned from diving for six years for the offences, which were committed in 2008.

And the court recommended that the 36-year-old be deported when he is released from jail.

The offences were committed when Pereira was riding his father’s motorbike on 8 March 2008 on Victoria Road in Georgetown. He was more than twice over the legal drink-drive limit.

The court heard that the defendant returned to Jersey in January, having left the Island in 2008 following his arrest.

In sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘I cannot avoid a custodial sentence, as this is the fifth drink-driving offence in ten years and he was well over twice the legal limit.’

For that single offence Pereira was sentenced to six months in prison and a further five months were added for the driving while disqualified and driving without insurance charges.

‘This is the second offence of driving while disqualified and his ninth with no insurance,’ said Mr Harris.

In giving his reasons for making a deportation recommendation, the Assistant Magistrate said that he was satisfied that Pereira’s continued presence in Jersey would be detrimental to the public good.

Mr Harris said that there had been repeated offending and added that the defendant was a danger to the public. He also pointed out that Pereira left the Island to avoid the consequences.

‘He only recently came back and he has a history of this type of offending,’ Mr Harris said.

‘He came to the attention of the police while intoxicated.’

The Assistant Magistrate added that the Probation Service had assessed the defendant as being at a high risk of reoffending.

He said that the defendant’s parents lived in Jersey but were well established in their own right and did not rely on him. However, the court heard that the defendant was of the view that his partner and daughter would have to return to Portugal if he was deported.