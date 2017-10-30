Honey yield good – but fears over hornets

However, Tim du Feu warned that the arrival of the Asian hornet could affect the yield in the future.

He made the comments after a survey by the British Beekeepers Association found that UK beekeepers produced an average of 26 lb of honey per hive this year – down by 2.3 lb on last year. Meanwhile, a typical hive in the Island can yield around 30 lb.

Although there has been a reduction in honey yields in Jersey in recent years, Mr du Feu said: ‘The yield of honey per hive in Jersey has generally been good this year. This was due to the strong early nectar flow and drier weather in spring and early summer, which enabled the bees to forage well.

‘There has, however, been a marked reduction in honey yield over the years, caused predominantly by the varroa mite, which came to Jersey around the 1980s. Beekeepers need to treat for this parasitic mite, which as well as sucking blood from bees can introduce bacteria and viruses.’

Mr du Feu said Jersey’s honey differed in taste to the UK’s because most of the nectar derived from trees, hedges and flowers rather than arable crops.

He said: ‘Interestingly, the production of honey starts in the east before the west, and our honey varies in taste and colour across the Island, depending on what the bees are feeding on. The reliance on flowers and trees gives our honey a unique flavoursome taste unlike UK honeys, which are often derived from perhaps single crops.

‘More trees and hedges have been planted around Jersey and “gardening for pollinators” has been a key message during the Jersey Beekeepers Association centenary celebrations.

‘We therefore continue to strongly endorse all the UK messages of improving the habitat for our bees and pollinators through planting of pollinator flowers and crops and less/proper use of chemicals.’

According to the UK survey, two thirds of beekeepers who responded said they were concerned about pesticides, including neonicotinoids – which have been linked to the decline in bees. A third said they feared the loss of forage from agricultural development, while 28 per cent were worried about varroa mite pests, 28 per cent had concerns about the invasive Asian hornet and 28 per cent were anxious about climate change.

Mr du Feu said the arrival of the Asian hornet in Jersey would affect honey yield.

He said: ‘Hornets predate on bees and large numbers outside a hive will deter bees from going out and bring in much-needed stores for the winter. Hornets pose a risk to bees and can cause colony collapse.

‘Jersey beekeepers are developing techniques to help combat this new threat but hornets do pose a risk and can cause colony collapse.’