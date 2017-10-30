Domino's parking problems causing complaints

And as a result the company – which is currently delivering only to St Helier, St Clement, St Saviour and Grouville – is reminding customers that there are public car parks nearby if they cannot find somewhere legal to park in front of the restaurant when they pick up orders.

Plans for the eatery on St Saviour’s Road were approved last year, with the Planning Department having heard feedback from six consultees.

The parish and the Environmental Health Department both objected, while the States police, Infrastructure Department, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service and Economic Development did not.

The parish objected over potential traffic congestion caused by a lack of parking and potential disruption for residents caused by late weekend trading times. The Environmental Health Department objected on the grounds of potential noise and odour problems, to which Domino’s responded. However, the parish says the company never responded to its concerns.

And now Kevin Molloy, community team manager for St Helier, says that his team of five parish traffic wardens have been dealing with ‘frequent’ complaints made by residents since the restaurant opened.

‘We are open from 6 am to 10 pm, so is residents call us in the evenings we are still on patrol,’ he said.

Mr Molloy said the wardens had been asking people parking on the pavement – who are blocking pedestrians and forcing them to walk on the road – to move on. He confirmed that no tickets had been issued so far. And he added that the nearest public car park, Anne Place, was only 350 metres away but people did not always want to use it.

Silvio Alves, who is director of Technical and Environmental Services at the parish and represented St Helier during the planning process, said he was surprised there had not been more objections to the plans, including from the public.

‘I was surprised that it was only us and the Environmental Health Department who had objections, especially as the site didn’t fall under our remit but under that of the Infrastructure Department – who put forward no objections at all. It was confusing why they didn’t have any concerns or objections over the weekend trading times or even the expected traffic congestion,’ he said.

Joshua Speers, a spokesperson for Domino’s, said: ‘Our Jersey store is still receiving high demand for our freshly handmade pizzas.

‘We expect in-store collection will naturally reduce as we expand our delivery service.

‘We have limited on-site parking, so advise that customers look to use nearby public car parks when collecting their order. We do ask that our customers look to drive and park responsibly within the law.’