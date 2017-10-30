BREAKING: Man jailed for life for stabbing neighbour to death

Michael Charles Brown killed John Stephen McCarthy (73) on the doorstep of the pensioner’s home at Vauxhall Gardens on Vauxhall Street on Friday 21 October last year.

Mr McCarthy stumbled down a flight of stairs and onto the road before passers-by dialled 999. Brown also called the emergency services, the Royal Court heard.

The attack followed a long-running dispute between the pair.

The defendant, who suffered a severe brain injury following an assault in La Moye Prison 14 years ago, was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the Crown.

Attorney General Robert MacRae had called for a life sentence with a minimum tariff of ten years.

But the Bailiff Sir William Bailhache said the court felt ten years was too high given the defendant’s low level of culpability because of his serious brain injuries.

‘But the court is aware that the risk is such that the public must be protected on his release from custody and a life sentence is the only way of achieving that,’ he said.

Background articles in Tuesday’s JEP.