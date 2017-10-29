Independence for Statistics Unit proposed

The next census is expected to be undertaken in 2021.

While a traditional census is expected in 2021, in future a census may be undertaken in other ways, whether by sampling, or by a rolling census, which would cover the Island over a longer period of time. This decision would be determined by the Chief Statistician.

If approved, the law would replace the existing non-statutory arrangements currently in place and would enshrine the role of chief statistician and statistics users group in legislation for the first time.

Assistant Chief Minister Paul Routier said: ‘The level and sophistication of official statistics in our Island is increasing all the time, helping us to make better decisions about Jersey’s future.

‘A new census is due in 2021, a parallel e-census is already under way, and we’re hoping to conduct a new income distribution survey soon. This law will ensure that all this work will be undertaken by professional statisticians whose independence is legally ratified.’

Martin Richardson, chairman of the statistics users group, added: ‘We are pleased that a Statistics and Census Law is to be lodged with the States. It will strengthen the independence of the Statistics Unit, improve its ability to gather data and bring Jersey into line internationally.’