Father jailed for growing cannabis in Grouville field

Andrew Ernest Louis (46) was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after 15 plants were discovered on land off Rue des Teurs Champs.

His brother, Paul Anthony Louis (61) – who was arrested after incriminating pictures of him were found on his brother’s mobile phone – was given 150 hours’ community service and a 12-month probation order for watering the plants on three occasions.

Andrew Louis’ son Jobe Le Jehan (19) – who had only met his father two years earlier – was sentenced to 180 hours’ community service and given an 18-month probation order after visiting the Grouville area once.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, while Andrew Louis also admitted one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and one count of possession of the drug.

During a search of Le Jehan’s house, police found cultivation equipment, cannabis seeds and other drugs paraphernalia which were separate from the Grouville investigation. Le Jehan admitted further charges of production of cannabis, possession of utensils to cultivate the drug and supplying cannabis by acting as the middle man for his father.

Andrew Louis and Le Jehan were spotted entering the field by police surveillance teams in September last year, having walked off Rue des Teurs Champs and into undergrowth bordering the fields, the court heard.

The next morning, officers discovered the plants and a few days later, following a police stakeout of the area, Andrew Louis was caught on a hidden camera walking to the cultivation site.

Solicitor General Mark Temple, prosecuting, said: ‘In relation to Andrew Louis it is a significant aggravating feature that he has a previous conviction for the same offence and also his ability to persuade his son to become involved in the supply of cannabis. Andrew Louis had a greater involvement than his co-defendants.’

He added that the value of the crop would have a ‘broad range of between £8,400 and £31,500’.

The court heard that the two brothers had ‘poor records’, but that Paul had no previous convictions for drug offences.

Advocate Adam Harrison, defending Andrew Louis, pleaded with the court to show leniency so that his client could ‘provide support’ for his pregnant partner and to allow him to be a ‘good father’. He added that there were ‘grounds to suppose that Mr Louis is capable of making a better life for himself’.

Advocate James Bell, defending Paul Louis, argued that his client was a ‘peripheral figure’ in the scheme, had made successful inroads in giving up alcohol and finding employment and should avoid a jail term.

Advocate Hiren Mistry, defending Le Jehan, said the teenager was ‘genuinely remorseful’ for his actions.

After being sentenced, Paul Louis said: ‘I would just like to say one thing – this is the last time I will be in this court.’

Jurats Paul Nicolle and Pamela Pitman were presiding.