Blue Islands to offer later Jersey-Guernsey flights

From 4 December, the last two Jersey-to-Guernsey services each day will depart half an hour later than they do currently, at 4.40 pm and 6 pm. The final two Guernsey-to-Jersey flights will leave at 5.20 pm and 6.40 pm.

The airline said the changes followed two consultations earlier this year.

Rob Veron, Blue Islands’ chief executive officer, said: ‘The first survey had just 94 responses – nowhere near enough to base schedule changes on.

However, the second survey had 570 responses, and, combined, this means we have enough data to make adjustments. On analysing the responses, there was no consensus on morning schedule alterations, with roughly a third supporting each suggestion. Therefore, the morning schedule will remain the same.

‘However, demand was clearly shown for afternoon return flights to be even later, and that’s why we are pushing these services back by 30 minutes – allowing people to get even more out of their day’s travel.’

He added: ‘Blue Islands knows how important the inter-island route is, and remains the highest frequency, highest capacity and lowest-priced operator on the route. Where we can be flexible and make changes our customers tell us they want to see, we will do that. We believe these new times will make it more convenient than ever to travel between Guernsey and Jersey.’

Blue Islands operates up to ten flights a day on the inter-island route. Earlier this year it brought in bigger planes to serve the route at peak times and boost capacity by 48 per cent.