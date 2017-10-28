Radiographer suspended for catalogue of failings

Catherine Birnie faced the sanction after being found guilty of a catalogue of failings during her time as a superintendent ultrasound sonographer at Guernsey’s Princess Elizabeth Hospital between 2009 and 2014.

She has since left the hospital.

Following a Health and Care Professionals Council hearing, the panel concluded that:

- She had prepared around eight to ten foetal images that were poor quality.

- She prepared nine paired images that were scanned poorly.

- In the case of a baby with Down syndrome, she did not detect that the baby had abnormal heart vasculature. She also did not detect renal abnormalities until the 32-week scan.

- Following a 12-week scan of another pregnant woman on 22 October 2013, she incorrectly reported that the pregnancy had failed and that the gestation sac was empty. She also incorrectly reported the measurements of the gestational sac.

- And following a scan of another woman in February 2014, Mrs Birnie reported that the patient had an enlarged ovary, in keeping with polycystic ovaries, when that was not the case. The panel heard that she had inadvertently measured the woman’s uterus instead of her ovaries.

Advertising

Mrs Birnie had also been accused of telling another service user that their baby was alive when it had died. However, the allegation was not proved.

The case is the latest blow for the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, which last month saw two of its former midwives struck off following the deaths of two babies.

In that case, a health care panel heard that a senior midwife failed to properly investigate the first death, and that if she had carried out a proper inquiry, the second death may have been prevented.

The panel also heard that drugs were used during both labours without clearance from a consultant.