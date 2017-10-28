Parking app primed for wider Island use

Deputy Eddie Noel has signed a ministerial decision authorising work to take place to amend the Road Traffic (St Helier) (Jersey) Order 1996, so that an alternative parking-payment system for on-street locations can be used.

About 640 parking sessions a day in car parks in St Helier are currently being paid for using the PayByPhone app, which first launched at Green Street in September.

It is now available in almost all of St Helier’s States-run car parks, but paycards can still be used as well.

Deputy Noel said that due to the complexities of the law related to on-street parking, legislative changes were required before the app could be used outside of car parks.

He added that he hoped the law drafting could be done before the end of the year.

‘Hopefully we will be rolling it out as soon as they [the law changes] have come through,’ he said.

‘We are hoping to have it done before the end of the year.’

To use PayByPhone, drivers must register on their computer, tablet or phone, by downloading the free iOS or Android app, or by logging onto paybyphone.co.uk.

They then enter their vehicle registration, mobile phone number, email and credit card details. When they park, they enter their parking location reference number, specify how long they want to be there for, and are able to extend their stay if necessary.