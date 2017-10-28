Jail for chef who landed 20 punches on colleague

Pawel Krzysztof Podstawa threw multiple punches at his victim’s head and body as well as kicked and kneed him, the Magistrate’s Court heard.

The incident ended only when the 28-year-old was pulled off the other man for a second time by members of the public.

In sentencing, Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu said: ‘This was a most violent assault and even as you were being dragged away, you were still trying to kick the victim.’

He added that the attack happened ‘in a busy area, in daylight, with many members of the public around, including children’.

‘The policy of this court is very clear. Those who commit violent assaults on the streets of Jersey will be sent to custody,’ said Mr Le Cornu.

The ‘drink-fuelled’ assault took place at about 7 pm on Thursday 14 September after Podstawa, of Vallée de Rozel, St Martin, and his victim had watched the air display.

Legal adviser Laura Hallam said the sustained attack started at the bus station with pushing and shoving beside the public toilets.

She said that in the first part of the incident, Podstawa initially kneed and then punched his victim 18 times to the head and face, followed by more punches to the body, before the pair were separated by members of the public.

Advertising

The court was told that there was a second attack shortly afterwards, when the victim ‘was up against a wall with nowhere to go’.

Miss Hallam said that Podstawa threw more punches and delivered multiple kicks to the upper body. The victim was not seriously injured.

When asked by the police what had happened, the defendant said that there had been an argument between the two, adding that he could not remember why he had behaved the way he did.

The victim did not make a complaint.

Advocate Linda Helm, defending, said that Podstawa was a first offender who was ashamed and remorseful for his actions. She said the two work colleagues had apologised to each other and both continued to work at Château Le Chaire.

It was stated in a previous report that the defendant worked at Rozel Bay Tea Rooms. However, Advocate Linda Helm, who was representing Podstawa, said he lived in accommodation at Rozel Bay Tea Rooms and worked for nearby Château Le Chaire. The error is regretted.