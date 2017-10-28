Fly-tippers dumping rubbish at charities’ doors

Two St Helier charity shops have installed CCTV cameras to try to catch the culprits as they say they have had to clear away everything from electrical items to mattresses and even bags of rubbish.

And Headway Jersey, CRY Jersey, Jersey Hospice Care and the Salvation Army have warned that fly-tipping will get worse in the future, if the proposed waste charge is introduced.

Under the proposals – which are due to be debated in the States next year – non-households, including charities, will eventually be charged £150 per tonne of solid waste disposed of. Currently, there is no charge for charities.

David Monks, head of waste regulation at the Environment Department, said there was already a fly-tipping issue in Jersey and added that he feared it would worsen if the waste charge was introduced.

He said: ‘There are hundreds of fly-tipping incidents in St Helier on a weekly basis. We see electrical items, old microwaves, pieces of furniture and mattresses regularly. People who don’t have a car or can’t get to La Collette will just dump it by bins in the street.

‘It’s anti-social and no-one wants it to happen. We do have the powers to take action but it is very difficult to prosecute. We have to do something to stop people thinking it’s okay to leave rubbish, because it’s not.’

Mr Monks added: ‘If anyone sees someone fly-tipping, then they should contact us. Fly-tipping incidents can also be reported via the Love Jersey app. By people reporting an incident that allows us to monitor the situation and know how often it is happening. We will investigate any incident where we can.’

This week, New Street neighbours Headway Jersey and CRY Jersey had to clear away an old fridge and rusty bed parts which had been dumped outside their overnight, blocking entry to an adjoining flat. Due to the latest incident, the shops have now installed CCTV cameras to deter fly-tippers.

Jane Allchin, shop manager of CRY, said: ‘We are going to La Collette regularly and that problem is only going to become worse once the waste charge is introduced. As the rubbish isn’t ours in the first place that is a real pain if we start getting charged for it.

‘We have a mixture of people who have good intentions and want to leave good donations and then those that leave stuff they know we cannot sell. We get a lot of stuff that is damaged and stained. People come at night because they don’t want to own up to doing it.’

Jez Stricklend, shop manager of Headway, said people urinating, as well as donations being stolen and unsuitable items being left are all things the charity faces on an almost daily basis.

He said: ‘Fly-tipping is a big problem down here and there are seven shops within 100 yards of each other. The problem is only going to get worse if people get charged for taking stuff to the dump.

‘There are some people who have good intentions and leave items we could sell but that also means we have a lot of thefts. Some people leave the bags right outside the shop so they are blocking the way. They should be throwing this stuff away themselves.’

Meanwhile, Jersey Hospice Care has said it struggles with items left outside its St Ouen charity shop when it is closed and a spokesman from the Salvation Army, which runs a number of clothes banks across Jersey, added that he often has to take unusable items left by the clothing bins to La Collette.