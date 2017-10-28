District nursing resources are under ‘severe pressure’

In an email seen by the JEP, Judy Foglia, quality and governance lead at Family Nursing, told staff and senior hospital employees that the service status for the district nursing branch of the organisation this week was red – meaning they are operating with ‘severe pressure’.

She said that the district nursing team would ordinarily expect to have 38.31 whole-time equivalent staff working in the service. However, they currently have 6.85 vacancies, three staff on medium- to long-term sick leave and a further nurse unavailable due to personal reasons. She added that four staff have now been recruited and Family Nursing are awaiting start dates for their new nurses.

It means that the district nursing clinics are running at ‘full capacity’ and staff are being asked to work additional hours

In the email she said: ‘We will be unable to support additional patients in the community to receive IV therapy until 30 October.

‘I anticipate that we may have to decline referrals for patients who are currently in a place of safety where their care needs can continue to be met.’

District nurses manage care within the community, rather than in the Hospital or in doctors’ surgeries. They visit patients in their homes and provide advice and care.

Mrs Foglia said: ‘In September of this year an Escalation Policy and Procedure was implemented that reflects a commitment to collaborative working across the health and social care system.

‘Family Nursing & Home Care activated this procedure that sees them update the commissioners, chief nurse and key hospital staff on the status of their district nursing teams. This new advance warning system ensures that every party involved in the care and wellbeing of patients is aware of any potential changes in service level.

‘For the week commencing 23/10/17 the district nursing teams were predicated to be ‘operating under pressure’ and therefore FNHC informed the commissioners, chief nurse and key hospital staff. Although FNHC’s district nursing teams are currently running at maximum capacity for a variety of reasons, including staff sickness, FNHC fully expects to return to regular operating capacity next week. The current waiting time for assessment and treatment continues to be in line with FNHC’s service specification.’