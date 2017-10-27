Royal patron visits Durrell bird project in Madagascar

Princess Anne and the president of Madagascar, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, visited the Fotsimaso Interpretation Centre earlier this week to see the critically endangered Madagascan pochard duck.

The species was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 2006, surviving on a lake. It is believed there are now fewer than 30 Madagascan pochards left in the wild.

Durrell, its partners in Madagascar and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust have joined forces to save the species and build a sustainable population in the wild.

A centre in Antsohihy was established using eggs gathered from wild nests and last year the project celebrated the hatching of the 100th duckling – which has tripled the global population.

And this week marked eight years since the first ducklings hatched from the eggs collected from the wild.

A Durrell spokeswoman said: ‘The next major phase of the programme is to release ducks back into the wild. A release site has been identified and the project partners have worked over the last three years to build a strong relationship with the communities using the lake.

‘As identified through an important research study, all of Madagascar’s wetlands are desperately degraded, missing much of their wildlife, especially the invertebrates that form the foundation of the food webs that support life. The partners are working hard with communities to ensure the release lake is protected and can be restored as a healthy wetland resource.’